World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to host climate session with Sadhguru; Centre to launch LiFE Movement

World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Centre is set to launch a global initiative called ‘LiFE Movement’ on Sunday evening. The movement was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, this year. PM Modi will also be hosting a session on ‘crafting a conscious planet’ with Sadhguru on Friday morning.
Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions and to encourage people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future.
The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Only One Earth.’ This was also the slogan for the 1972 conference in Stockholm, where the annual global event was first instituted on June 5.