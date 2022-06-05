World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to host climate session with Sadhguru; Centre to launch LiFE Movement

Students participate in a yoga programme organised to create awareness for environmental cleanliness, on the eve of World Environment Day, in Moradabad on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

United Nations Conference on the Human Environment aka the Stockholm conference held in 1972 became the first world conference with the environment as its major agenda and it declared the right to live in a healthy environment as a basic human right. Not only was the idea of a World Environment Day formalized there but also this conference saw the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme.

World Environment Day, over the years, became a global platform for people from all walks of life to participate in various campaigns to spread awareness about environmental protection. The celebration of world environment day every year is done according to a specific theme and slogan which addresses the major environmental concern of the time. It is hosted by a different country each year.

For example, India hosted the 45th celebration of World Environment Day under the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution. World Environment Day celebration last year also kicked off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) which is a global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands, from the top of mountains to the depth of the seas.