scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read
Live now

World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to host climate session with Sadhguru; Centre to launch LiFE Movement

World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Only One Earth.’ This was also the slogan for the 1972 conference in Stockholm, where the annual global event was first instituted on June 5.  

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2022 7:54:48 am
Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on the eve of World Environment Day, at Puri beach, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Centre is set to launch a global initiative called ‘LiFE Movement’ on Sunday evening. The movement was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, this year. PM Modi will also be hosting a session on ‘crafting a conscious planet’ with Sadhguru on Friday morning.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions and to encourage people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Only One Earth.’ This was also the slogan for the 1972 conference in Stockholm, where the annual global event was first instituted on June 5.

Live Blog

World Environment Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to host climate session with Sadhguru; Centre to launch LiFE Movement

Students participate in a yoga programme organised to create awareness for environmental cleanliness, on the eve of World Environment Day, in Moradabad on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

United Nations Conference on the Human Environment aka the Stockholm conference held in 1972 became the first world conference with the environment as its major agenda and it declared the right to live in a healthy environment as a basic human right. Not only was the idea of a World Environment Day formalized there but also this conference saw the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme.

World Environment Day, over the years, became a global platform for people from all walks of life to participate in various campaigns to spread awareness about environmental protection. The celebration of world environment day every year is done according to a specific theme and slogan which addresses the major environmental concern of the time. It is hosted by a different country each year.

For example, India hosted the 45th celebration of World Environment Day under the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution. World Environment Day celebration last year also kicked off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) which is a global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands, from the top of mountains to the depth of the seas.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.