World Economic Forum Survey: Only 73% willing to take Covid vaccine, drop by 4% since August

A survey conducted by the World Economic Forum/Ipsos (a market research company) of 18,526 adults across 15 countries found that only 73 per cent said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if available – down by four per cent since August.

This survey shows a growing reluctance among people to receive a vaccine, despite the progress made by numerous pharmaceutical companies working on vaccine trials, as well as international organisations like the World Health Organisation, Gavi, and CEPI.

Since August, vaccination intent has declined in 10 of the 15 countries – mostly in China, Australia, Spain and Brazil. In India, China, South Korea and Brazil, more than four in five say they would get a vaccine if it’s available – compared to just over half in France, and about two in three in USA, Spain, Italy, South Africa, Japan and Germany, an official statement has said.

In a statement, Arnaud Bernaert, head, Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare, World Economic Forum, said, “This drop in vaccine confidence is a remarkable and sad trend as we edge closer to a possible vaccine roll-out. The numbers are significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccine to manage the disease, and to see an end to the cycle of new lockdowns and restrictions. It is critical that governments and the private sector come together to build trust in the next steps. It’s important to know that when a vaccine is ready, it will make a difference.”

Reasons for not taking a vaccine

In nearly equal proportions, those who did not intend to take a vaccine for Covid-19 say they were worried about side effects (34 per cent globally), and about the vaccine moving too fast through clinical trials (33 per cent). Ten per cent said they don’t think the vaccine will be effective, 10 per cent were against vaccines in general, and 8 per cent believed the risk of Covid-19 is too low. Concern about side effects is the highest in Japan (62 per cent) and China (46 per cent). Worry about clinical trials being rushed is highest in Brazil and Spain (48 per cent in both). General opposition to vaccines was highest in South Africa (21 per cent) and India (19 per cent).

