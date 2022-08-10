scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

World Biofuel Day: Significance of biofuels in future

The Indian government approved the "National Policy on Biofuel" in 2018 which aims at 20 per cent of ethanal-blending and five per cent of bio-diesel blending by 2030.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 8:20:34 pm
Tractor loaded with sugarcane waiting roadside to sell produce to a mill (Image: Representational-express/file pic)

The climate change and increasing health problems due to air pollution generated from the burning of fossil fuels, which are costly as well as scarce, have led to a rise in the popularity of biofuels or fuels derived from renewable sources like corn and sugarcane.

India on Wednesday observed World Biofuel Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a “second generation” ethanol plant in Haryana’s Panipat.

The day takes inspiration from German engineer Sir Rudolf Diesel, who successfully ran on August 9, 1893, an engine on oil derived from peanuts.

The fuel derived from the biomass of plants or animal wastes is known as biofuel. It is commonly produced from corn, sugarcane and animal waste like cow dung. Since these sources are renewable unlike fossil fuels, it comes under renewable sources of energy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

The two most common biofuels are ethanol and biodiesel. The ethanol is produced by fermentation of residues of crops like corn and sugarcane. The ethanol after fermentation is mixed with petroleum, which dilutes the latter and reduces the emissions. Ethanol-10 or E10 is the most common blend in which 10 per cent composition is Ethanol.

Diagram explaining the process of production of ethanol (Image: Screengrab-https://afdc.energy.gov/)

On the other hand, Biodiesel is produced from used cooking oil, yellow grease or animal fats. During its production, cooking oil or fat is burned with alcohol in presence of a catalyst, which produces Biodiesel.

Diagram explaining the process of production of biodiesel (Image: Screengrab-https://afdc.energy.gov/)

The United States has allowed the blending of gasoline with 10 per cent of Ethanol which is derived from corn. However, fuel in Brazil is sold with 85 per cent blending of Ethanol, produced mainly from sugarcane. In India, the government has mandated a 10 per cent blending of fuel with ethanol.

Advertisement

The Indian government approved the “National Policy on Biofuel” in 2018 which aims at 20 per cent of ethanal-blending and five per cent of bio-diesel blending by 2030.

It also aims at promoting the production of biofuels under the “Make in India” program. The biofuels were also included in the excise duty exemption to promote their production.

Also Read: |Explained: Why has Centre advanced its 20% ethanol blending target by five years?

As per a report by the government, from 38 crore litres of Ethanol procured during 2013-14, it jumped nearly eight times to 322 crore litres in 2021-22.

Advertisement

It was calculated that an estimated over Rs 26,509 crores were saved from 2014 to 2021 by the blending.

The purchase bill of India, which imports 85 per cent of its energy needs, nearly doubled in the last year with a payment of nearly 119 billion US dollars due to a number of reasons, including supply chain disruptions from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Also Read: |Will use stubble for biofuel: Environment Minister in Lok Sabha

However, biofuel raises a few environmental issues. As per the report, one litre of ethanol from sugar requires about 2,860 litres of water and the growing demand for biofuels can change the cropping pattern and hit the crop basket.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:02:53 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

4

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

5

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
First Impression

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement