Workshops in schools needed for awareness on child abuse: DMK MP

REGULAR WORKSHOPS should be organised in schools to create awareness among students as well as teachers on child abuse, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said on Tuesday during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha.

Expressing concern over the growing number of child abuse cases, Siva said that according to the National Crime Records Bureau Report, between 2018 and 2020, around 40,000 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act.

“These are registered cases, and there are many unregistered cases as well. The number declined in 2020 during the Covid period, but now, it has started rising again,” he said.

“Children are very vulnerable in our society and this sort of sexual abuse against them impacts them very much physically and mentally and sometimes leads to traumatic memories which the children may carry throughout their lives.”

Siva said the majority of the schools in India either do not have a mechanism to deal with such situations, or if they do, a significant majority of the students are not aware of the law at all.

“So, this is a very serious issue and the absence of mechanism has to be addressed very seriously… There is a need for immediate intervention to make it mandatory for every school that regular workshops are held for both, students and teachers, and awareness must be created,” he said.