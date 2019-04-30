Workshop held as Srinagar awaits UNESCO stamp

Over the weekend, a workshop was held at Srinagar’s Institute of Hotel Management where administrators, artisans, academics, business houses associated with craft, policymaking and design schools shared their thoughts on promoting the city’s art and craft. The event was a step towards preparing a dossier for Srinagar’s inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as a city of Crafts and Folk Art.

Jammu and Kashmir does not have any site or monument with the UNESCO inscription of a World Heritage Site. Since 2010, four sites in the state made it to UNESCO’s “tentative list” for the World Heritage tag, the nomination dossiers for these sites are yet to take shape.

On Sunday, District Magistrate and Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhury tweeted: “Fingers crossed as Srinagar awaits much deserved inclusion in UNESCO creative cities list.” DC Pulwama, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah also tweeted: “Let’s all give a push for our beloved Srinagar to be included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.”

If the nomination comes through, Srinagar will become the fourth Indian city — after Varanasi (Music), Jaipur (Crafts and Folk Art) and Chennai (Music) — to become part of the network of 180 cities, where development is believed to be intricately linked to their creative traditions.

The dossier will be prepared by INTACH in collaboration with Gurgaon-based firm Dronah. “Seven crafts from Srinagar — papier-mache, pashmina, khatumband, woodwork, pinjrakari (latticework), ari and metal craft — will be highlighted in the dossier, besides three other crafts from the outskirts,” said Convener of the J&K Chapter of INTACH, Saleem Beg.