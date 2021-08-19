Working out finance plan for developing countries: COP26 president in India

Concluding his three-day India visit on Wednesday, COP26 president Alok Sharma said that he has requested the Indian government to consider raising ambitions in emission reduction targets and reiterated that a delivery plan on finance for developing countries is being put in place ahead of the conference in Glasgow later this year.

The President of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), on his second visit to India this year, met new environment minister Bhupender Yadav for the first time, apart from power minister RK Singh, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal as well as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said he has assured the ministers that a delivery plan is being worked out.

The Indian government has so far resisted increasing ambitions ahead of the COP26 this year, preferring instead to meet already set ambitions and targets, and reiterating several times that it will look at increasing ambitions during the review process in 2023.

“I have reiterated the consistent ask that I have had with all countries – firstly in terms of emission reduction targets, so more ambitious NDCs for 2030, net zero targets for mid-century and had a discussion around finance. It’s become very important to reiterate that delivering on that 100 billion (dollars) a year has become a matter of trust for developing countries and we are pushing forward in putting together a delivery plan on finance,” said Sharma, addressing a media round table at the residence of the British High Commissioner.

Sharma said that ministerial colleagues from Germany and Canada are working with the presidency to set out a delivery plan.

“At COP26, we will also have to initiate discussions on post 2025 financing,” said Sharma, adding that to mobilise trillions of dollars, which will be required to create climate resilient structures around the world, will require heavy investment from the private sector.

Bhupender Yadav extended India’s full support to the UK for COP26. “India believes that climate actions must be nationally determined and strongly advocates that the differentiation and operationalization of flexibility provided in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement for developing countries should be at the core of decision-making.”