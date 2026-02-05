Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress

Picking on the slogan ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug) used by some of his critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his sharpest attacks on the Congress, said Thursday that those who thought the post of the Prime Minister was reserved for their family were bitter that he had not only made it to the office but continued to remain there and were, therefore, running down all his efforts to serve the country.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha – he could not speak in Lok Sabha Wednesday evening because the House was adjourned amid a Congress protest – Modi mentioned the slogan 21 times, linking it to the Congress opposition and questioning of his government’s efforts – from the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K to peace in the North-East, from the fight to end Maoist extremism to Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan.

Referring to nine trade deals sealed by his government, including those with the European Union and the US, he said the world considered India a “vishwamitra”, “vishwabandhu” and the trade deals had “opened the world markets”, especially for the youth of the country. The world, he said, was waiting for them. He took a swipe at the Congress, saying a deal during its rule meant Bofors.

The Opposition, which protested and interrupted his speech when he began speaking, walked out of the House – at one point, Modi even asked them to return to their seats and protest and let him speak.

Stepping up his attack on the Opposition, especially the Congress, Modi said, “The man enjoys the blessings of millions of mothers and sisters of this country, the ones he served have provided him a shield. Try as hard as you can, you won’t be able to dig Modi’s grave. Those for whom theft is a family business, they even stole a Gujarati’s name, Mahatma Gandhi’s surname. The people of the country are so wise that they pin them down each time.”

“What kind of ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (referring to Rahul Gandhi’s slogan) is it that wants to dig the grave of a countryman?” He said that in the last 25 years, even when he was not a member of Parliament, not a single session passed without Modi being abused. He said he had once told someone that the secret of his health was that he “ate 2 kg of abuse daily”.

“We demolished the wall of Article 370, we brought peace to the North-East, we hit Pakistan inside their home, we undertook Operation Sindoor, we are working to free the country of Maoist terrorism, so they want to dig Modi’s grave. Since we put the Indus Water Treaty – Nehru ji did a grave injustice – in abeyance, they want to dig Modi’s grave?” he said.

“They think the PM post is meant only for their family. So, the ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ is on fire. This is why they want to dig Modi’s grave,” he said. “The country gave you a chance for decades. You talked about Gharibi Hatao each time, but did nothing beyond slogans. But Modi paved the path to empower the poor.”

“Their government was remote controlled. Mine too is. The 140 crore people of the country are my remote. I live for them and run the government for them. For me, power is not for pleasure; it is for seva (service),” he said. “They never promoted startups,” he said, including the “startup of their home”.

Modi said 18,000 villages were without electricity in 2014 and his government ensured they got it, so “they want to dig Modi’s grave”.

The armed forces, he said, did not have proper equipment earlier, but his government opened the treasury for the jawans, claiming that this is why “they want to dig Modi’s grave”.

The fact that a discussion was not allowed in Lok Sabha was an insult of an Adivasi woman President and the Constitution itself, he said. “Papers were flung. They climbed the table when an MP from Assam was in the chair. They did the same when a Dalit was in the chair. They thus insulted the North-East, and also a Dalit in the chair… It seems Congress hates the people of Assam because they discarded them. When Bhupen Hazarika was conferred the Bharat Ratna – it was our good fortune to award him the Bharat Ratna – they objected,” Modi said.

He said the Congress said that Hazarika was a mere singer. “This is opposition to Assam and art-lovers across the country… Assam will never forget this insult,” he said., underlining that what he was saying had nothing to do with elections in Assam – Assembly polls will be held in the state this year.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s exchange with Ravneet Singh Bittu, Modi said an MP was called a traitor because he was a Sikh, as none was earlier insulted for leaving the Congress or whenever the Congress split. “They hate the Sikhs. And they did this to someone whose family sacrificed for the country (a reference to Bittu’s grandfather and Punjab CM Beant Singh). How can anyone accept that a countryman of mine is called a traitor…. a Sikh is called a traitor?” he said.

Modi said Indira Gandhi as PM had once said in Iran that her father, on being asked how many problems he faced, said he had 35 crore problems – the population of India in Nehru’s time. He said Indira Gandhi added that she had 57 crore problems – again the population of the country in her time. Modi said this was the difference between “them” and “us”, as the BJP believed that it has 140-crore solutions – the population of the country today.