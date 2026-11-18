Three workers were killed and two others injured after a conveyor belt collapsed during construction work at NTPC’s North Karanpura project in Tandwa, Jharkhand’s Chatra district, on Wednesday morning. Family members are now staging a protest, while NTPC has initiated an investigation.

The incident took place at NTPC’s CHP JH-1 location, where construction work on a conveyor belt was underway. The structure suddenly collapsed, trapping workers under the debris.

According to sources, the three deceased workers were from Tandwa in Chatra district, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Aurangabad in Bihar. The incident triggered panic at the construction site. Residents said one worker’s body was found hanging from the conveyor belt structure, while others were trapped under the debris.