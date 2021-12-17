Death of a worker finds echo in Jharkhand Assembly

ON THE first day of Winter Session of Jharkhand assembly, as legislators paid tributes to prominent personalities who died recently, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, two MLAs brought up the death of a worker at a power plant in Koderma district and offered condolences.

CPI (M-L) MLA from Bagodar Binod Singh told the Assembly: “I pay tribute to all, but I need to also mention that a labourer died in a power plant in Koderma and the family members and other workers are protesting for compensation. I request the government to provide compensation and I also pay my condolences to the deceased labourer.” Independent MLA from Barakattha Amit Yadav mentioned the death as well and offered his condolences.

They were referring to the death of Kalendar Singh, a 50-year-old who worked in Damodar Valley Corporation’s power plant as main line fitter. On December 13 evening, he fell into a 10-foot well while working near the plant’s boiler. He died the next day at a Ranchi hospital.

Kalendar’s uncle Manoj Singh said: “He used to earn Rs 12,000 a month which took care of his wife and 17-year-old daughter. Now the family has nowhere to go…”

He alleged the company to which the maintenance work was outsourced had not taken any safety measures – a charge denied by the Koderma district administration. Koderma Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said Kalendar was suffering from epilepsy. “On December 13, he had a minor attack and he fell. Safety was not an issue in the plant because we had done a safety audit earlier,” he said.

When asked about the protests by the workers and family members, Ranjan said: “There are some vested interests which were not allowing the plant to operationalize. and the 500 MW remained shut for the entire day in December 16. All their grievances will be addressed, but this is not the way… The sub contracted company told me they will deposit Rs 2.5 lakh into the account of his [Kalendar] wife along with all other benefits.”

According to his relatives, Kalendar used to stay alone in Koderma and would visit his family —more than 200 km away — in Niche Tola area of Ramgarh district once a month.