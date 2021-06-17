‘Worked double than our predecessors’, says Manohar Lal Khattar as BJP-JJP completes 600 days in Haryana

On completion of 600 days of the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a press conference and elaborated the initiatives, achievements of his government. His entire cabinet including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala were also present on the occasion.

“About 400 days out of these 600 had been marred by Covid-19 pandemic. The pace of our progress could not be that much due to Covid-19, but we kept progressing. It was a great challenge to face this Covid-19 pandemic. Whatever best we could do, we did. Several works came to our attention for the first time due to this Covid-19 pandemic. We prepared ourselves fully. From March till October 2020 there was the first wave of Covid-19 and the second wave began from March 2021 and reached its peak in May only. The lessons that we learned in the first wave proved beneficial for us during the second wave. We successfully tackled the second wave”, Khattar said.

He added, “Despite that, we kept taking initiatives and completed it for public welfare. The upliftment of the poor has always been our priority. My entire cabinet had been working towards it. My cabinet had worked double than our predecessors. In 600 days, we did work of 1200 days. Not only ministers, but our bureaucrats too did a commendable job in formulating and implementing government’s policies”.

Elaborating his government’s schemes, Khattar mentioned his flagship scheme. “The first one is Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) in Haryana. Till date, an individual used to be identified by the Aadhaar card, now with PPP, a family is identified by this PPP. Many other States are also replicating it”, he said.

He added, “Our endeavor had been that each and every individual must be capable of earning his livelihood. Due to our governance, we have been able to curtail corruption and ensured transparency. Due to Covid lockdowns, life came to a standstill. It was a big challenge for us. We are also taking care of the children who unfortunately lost their parents to Covid.”

Khattar also mentioned schemes launched for the farmers. “Several new initiatives were taken up by us – Meri Fasal, Mera Byora – we launched it in the interest of farmers. We tried to help the farmers to take decisions like what crop needs to be sowed, how will his crop be sold, how he gets an adequate price for it, how to take care of the farmer in case of a natural calamity, etc.”

On the occasion, he also released a booklet mentioning the government’s achievements during the first 600 days of the BJP-JJP alliance in the State.