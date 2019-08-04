Take care of your constituencies to retain them in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Modi to BJP MPs

At the concluding session of the two-day training programme for BJP lawmakers Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed party workers to desist negativity and perform their duties with a positive outlook. PM Modi also asked the party legislators to win over the hearts of even those citizens who did not elect to be governed by BJP.

Advertising

In the event, which was attended by more than 380 BJP lawmakers, the Prime Minister also talked about the next Lok Sabha elections which are slated in 2024 and asked the leaders to take care of their constituencies in a way that results in the retention of their seats, PTI reported.

PM Modi presented his arguably clean record to exemplify the importance of maintaining personal and professional conduct, PTI reported quoting legislators who attended the training program.

The prime minister asked the MPs to give ample time to their families but avoid “parivarvaad” (dynasty politics), they told PTI. You should work for everybody’s welfare. You should be positive and shun any negative thoughts about those who did not vote for the party. Looking at your work and conduct, they will get closer to you,” Joshi quoted Modi as saying.

Advertising

The prime minister asked the MPs to focus on people’s participation and pro-people policies, while overlooking politics, in the interest of their constituencies and the nation, Joshi told PTI.

A BJP MP told PTI that PM Modi addressed the gathering like a “guardian” and talked on issues pertaining to political, ideological as well as personal aspects of lives.

Commenting on the preparations for the next Lok Sabha polls, he asked MPs to identify booths where they did not perform well and asked them to strengthen their presence in those areas.

It is reported that PM Modi chose to sit among the party MPs in one of the back rows during the meeting.