Work on PM office, house, to go beyond December 2022 deadline

Work on the new residence and office of the Prime Minister, part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, will go beyond the December 2022 completion target.

The plots where the PMO and the Executive Enclave are proposed to be built are currently occupied by Defence establishment hutments that are being relocated to KG Marg and Africa Avenue in New Delhi.



Under the plan, the Prime Minister’s new residence is to come up on a 15-acre plot near South Block.

According to the CPWD timeline, the PM’s residence was scheduled to be completed by December 2022. But that is set to change.

A spokesperson for HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, the consultant firm for the project, told The Indian Express: “The plots, where the PMO and the Executive Enclave are proposed, are currently occupied by Defence hutments. These are in the process of relocation to new purpose-built buildings on KG Marg and Africa Avenue. Hence, at this moment, we do not have a set timeline for PMO and PMR.”

“The design for PMO and PMR is in its concept stage. The broad goal is to provide modern and highly functional facilities at one location, to reduce redundancies of infrastructure and improve city traffic management,” the HCP spokesperson said.

Officials say the new Parliament building is expected to be completed by the winter session of 2022. The Central Vista Avenue is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The North and South Blocks are currently being studied and surveyed… At present, the focus is on three buildings that have been tendered out. The designs for the rest of the buildings are being detailed,” the HCP spokesperson said.

The North and South Blocks are proposed to be converted to National Museums while the existing National Museum building is to be demolished.

On the proposed demolition of several Central government buildings under the plan, the HCP said the demolition will take place in phases.



“In the first phase, for the construction of the first three Common Central Secretariat buildings, only buildings in the IGNCA campus will be demolished,” the spokesperson said.

The IGNCA will first be shifted to Janpath Hotel and then to Jamnagar House by 2023, and the existing buildings on the IGNCA campus will be torn down to make space for the first three secretariat buildings.