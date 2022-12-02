scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Work on new Parliament to finish by end of December, say officials

The building, which has been under construction since January 2021, has seen its completion target pushed multiple times — from August 15 to October to November.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the construction site. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri/File)

With the under-construction Parliament building missing the government’s November deadline, officials say they are attempting to complete the project by the end of December.

Officials from Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and Central Public Works Department said efforts are on to complete the work by the end of December so the building can be handed over to security agencies ahead of the Budget session in January-February. The work at the site adjacent to the existing Parliament House continues even as preparations for the Winter Session of Parliament are on.

On August 4, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore told the Lok Sabha in reply to a question that the targeted completion date of the project was November 2022 and that till then, 70 per cent of the work had been finished.

Though the foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10, 2020, construction only began about a month later as there were legal challenges to the Central Vista projects pending with the Supreme Court at that time.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 03:18:34 am
