Work on hi-tech border surveillance project in progress: BSF

The work to set up hi-tech surveillance system along the 2000-km sensitive stretch on the international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh is likely to be completed in next six to seven years, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

With the use of advanced technology, the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) will be able to spot intruders if they try to enter the Indian territory, BSF’s Additional Director General A K Sharma told reporters here on Monday.

CIBMS is an integration of a number of new gadgets and technologies to ensure electronic surveillance of borders.

Sharma said under the CIBMS project, the work to install modern equipment in parts of India-Pakistan border in Jammu and some other areas has been completed, while it is in progress in the border areas adjoining Bangladesh.

“The work on CIBMS project is going on continuously. Under this, some of the world’s best technologies are being used to keep a watch on the country’s borders,” he said.

He said the project has been implemented on priority basis in sensitive areas where conventional fences cannot be used in terrains like rivers, mountains and trenches.

“The CIBMS project can take six to seven years to complete. Under this project, a very strong technical mechanism is being put in place. This system will spot intruders if they try to enter our borders,” Sharma said.

Initially, the project is being implemented on 2,000 km-long sensitive stretch along the border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, he added.

Sharma was in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh to attend BSF’s 49th Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition’s closing ceremony.