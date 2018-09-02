Work on Federal Front for 2019 polls on quietly, says KCR’s daughter K Kavitha

K Kavitha, TRS MP and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File) K Kavitha, TRS MP and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Amid speculations that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is pushing for an early election in the state, party MP and daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), K Kavitha, on Sunday said that the party was seriously, but quietly, working on its idea of a Federal Front for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“KCR has time and again said we will go with no party but alone (for 2019 polls). We have given enough chances to the Congress and the BJP and they have done nothing. It is time for regional parties to play a big role,” Kavitha said.

When reminded that the non-Congress, non-BJP federal front being pushed by KCR appeared to have few takers since most regional parties were looking to rally around one of the national parties, Kavitha hinted that the front was being worked on for a post poll scenario. “KCR may not be visibly taking it forward. But things are constantly being worked upon towards this goal. Everything I’d not in front of the media. We are talking to all parties. The idea is alive.”

Asked specifically about advancing of Assembly elections and what chances party saw for itself, Kavitha said, ” A party which is always with the people will win an election whenever it is held. ”

The MP from Nizamabad also denied that the party was soft on the BJP as visible in the stands it takes on issues in Parliament and its support to the BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha post of deputy chairman. ” We are not soft on the BJP. On many issues we have vehemently opposed them. But we would like to have working relationship with the party at the Centre. If Congress did not filed its own candidate, we would have supported its Rajya Sabha deputy chairman bid. We wanted regional representation. ”

Kavitha was also careful in underlining the party’s distance from the BJP given that TRS has been wooing minority votes (around 12% in the state) and has also reached an informal understanding with the AIMIM for both the next Assembly as well as Parliamentary polls.

“We are a truly secular party. We have given Rs 1500 crore to temples and similar grants to Churches and Mosques. We neither play appeasement politics nor communal politics,” she said.

But given a scenario where BJP or Congress could be leading an alliance, Kavitha did not rule out a truck with either. ” Interest of the state will be our topmost priority in aligning with any party at the Centre, ” she said.

The party was confident of a big win in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well and was not afraid of a national narrative hijacking the Lok Sabha polls in the state. “There was no Modi wave in 2014 in Telangana,” she reminded.

She said within the state, BJP was not a challenge at all and the Congress was a distant one. “That’s because we have delivered on the three things that mattered the most during the Telangana movement: Water, Funds and Jobs. We have launched Rs 1.5 Lakh crore irrigation projects and 80% of the. money has been spent. We have brought in a zonal system for jobs so that 90% of jobs go to local people. We have also created 80,000 jobs. We have brought in administrative reforms to ensure just distribution of funds. That is why we are holding this. massive rally to tell the people that it is we who have done all of this and not the Centre, ” Kavitha said.

When asked what was the need for such a massive rally where the party is expecting attendance of 25 Lakh people and if it had a political message, she said, ” This is the style of the party. We always do big political rallies. KCR is a great communicator and he likes doing it this way. We are going into an election year. We would like every district to be represented at the rally.”

