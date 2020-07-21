Work on 2 tunnels to link Kashmir, Ladakh all year taken up on war footing: J&K admin

The Zoji-La tunnel will be completed by 2026 The Zoji-La tunnel will be completed by 2026

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said work on the strategic Z-Morh tunnel and Zoji-La tunnel, which will ensure connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh round the year, is being taken up on a “war footing” and the tunnels will be completed by 2021 and 2026, respectively.

According to an official release, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday chaired a meeting with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to review the progress of road projects undertaken by them in the Union Territory.

Connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh round the year is considered to be important for defence forces as Ladakh shares borders with Pakistan and China. At present, road connectivity between the two regions remains suspended during the winter.

“With regard to Kashmir province, it was informed that works on mega projects including Z-Morh tunnel and Zoji-La tunnel, are being taken up on war footing,” the release said.

The release said the Z-Morh tunnel comprises a 6.5-km tunnel, a 6-km approach road, two major bridges and one minor bridge.

“The project worth Rs 2379 crores is expected to be completed by 30th June, 2021 and will provide round-the-year connectivity to Sonamarg,” the government said in the release.

About the Zoji-La project, the release said, “Project comprehensively includes 14.15 Km tunnel and 18 Km approach road between Z-Morh and Zoji-La tunnel as a single integrated package, besides, comprising carriage way, 2 snow galleries, 4 major bridges and 18 avalanche protection dams. The project will cost Rs 4430 crores and is expected to be operational by June, 2026, which will enable round-the-year connectivity to Ladakh.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd