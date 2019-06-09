Won’t tolerate infighting, bring back old-timers: Mamata at TMC meet

In a closed-door meeting with party leaders and booth-level workers of Hooghly district, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee spoke out strongly against indiscipline among party workers.

“I will not tolerate infighting and indiscipline in the party. Where are the leaders and workers who were with me since 1998? I want to see them back. You have to bring them,” Banerjee reportedly said in the meeting on Friday.

Explained Back in protest mode to recover from setback Mamata Banerjee held a press conference 48 hours after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared, and made it clear she would fight for every inch against the BJP despite the TMC’s setback. She hit the streets over the petroleum issue, and refused to participate in a Niti Aayog meeting. According to political experts, she is getting back to her Nandigram-Singur image, the protest mode that saw the end of Left Front rule after 34 years. She is also ensuring that her party rank and file are inspired, asking leaders to face workers at the booth level and reach out to voters.

She also asked those who want to leave TMC to quit immediately, instead of staying and harming the party. She asked leaders to reach out to the people who are waiting to get benefits of state government schemes with immediate effect.

Post Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee is not only hitting the streets herself, but has brought in major changes in the working of the ruling party in Bengal — reshuffle in organisation, increasing public outreach of leaders, holding district-wise meetings, setting up new wings and bringing in party old-timers.

Though TMC’s vote share increased from 39 per cent in 2014 to 43 per cent (22 Lok Sabha seats out of 42), BJP made major gains winning 18 seats and getting 40 per cent vote share in the state. With Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls scheduled next year and Assembly polls in 2021, she is keen to stem BJP’s growth.

Speaking to leaders in Hooghly district — where BJP’s Locket Chatterjee defeated two-time TMC MP Ratna De Nag — Banerjee said though the government had done much for Singur farmers, the benefits did not reach everyone.

“There is a distinct change in the party now. Our chief has not only cracked the whip on a section of leaders, but also showed the way forward. That is to connect to the people and grassroot workers. On Friday, she made it clear that leaders who fail to work for the people will be removed. Workers who were with the party from the beginning will have to be brought back,” said a senior TMC leader close to Banerjee.