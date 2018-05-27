Won’t tolerate goonda raj, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

In the last lap of his campaign for the bypolls in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday warned his political rivals against intimidating voters.

Addressing a huge gathering of party workers in Vasai, Fadnavis said he had received complaints that voters were being threatened by the BJP’s political rivals with water and electricity disconnections and demolition of their houses. “Maharashtra will be governed by the rule of law and there will be no tolerance for ‘goonda raj’,” he said.

“In 2015, the government had taken a decision to regularise the illegal constructions in the region to provide relief to the poor and middle-class people. However, the guidelines also ensured that those responsible for illegal constructions would not be spared,” he added. The candidates in the fray are Rajindra Gavit (BJP), Shrinivas Wanaga (Shiv Sena), Baliram Jadhav (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi) and Damodar Singhda (Congress).

