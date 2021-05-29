Won’t tolerate discrimination in relief work: CM Mamata Banerjee to officials

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday directed district officials to ensure transparent distribution of relief materials to Cyclone Yaas-affected people.

After carrying out an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas, she held three review meetings with district administrations of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas.

“There will be no discrimination regarding distribution of relief materials. Food and tarpaulins must be provided to all people who have been affected. I will not listen to any complaint regarding people not getting food in relief centres,” she told offficial during her first meeting at Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay also accompanied her throughout the day.

“We have announced a Duare Tran (relief at your doorstep) programme to provide relief to the affected people. This will be held in every block by government officers just like our Duare Sarkar (government at your doorstep) programme,” she said at the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district.

After her second review meeting, Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda and submitted two reports on the damage caused by the cyclone, seeking a Rs 20,000 crore package for redevelopment.

“After having review meetings in Hingalganj & Sagar, I met the Hon’ble PM in Kalaikunda & apprised him regarding the post-cyclone situation in WB. The disaster report has been handed over for his perusal. I’ve proceeded now to review the relief & restoration work at Digha,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

After meeting Modi, she discussed the relief strategy at Digha in East Midnapore district and emphasised on the development of the sea-side resort town.

The chief minister gave Bandyopadhyay additional responsibility to monitor repair works carried out by the Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA). Banerjee said beautification of the marine drive and sea front would be carried out on priority.