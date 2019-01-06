Won’t take oath before a speaker whose party wants to ‘vanish Hindus’: Telangana BJP MLA

The newly elected Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Sunday said that he will not take part in the swearing-in ceremony in presence of pro-tem speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, saying that he doesn’t want to take oath in front of someone whose party wants to vanish Hindus.

Khan is an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator, who will be acting as the pro-tem speaker in the oath-taking ceremony scheduled on January 17.

Calling AIMIM an anti-national party, Singh, the BJP’s lone legislator in the newly-elected Telangana Assembly, said, “I don’t want to take oath in front of a pro-tem speaker whose party wants to vanish Hindus. They never sing Vande Mataram & never say Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

In a video shared on Singh’s official FB page, the legislator from Goshamahal said, “Telangana chief minister who is a follower of Nizam (the erstwhile ruler of Hyderabad state) and MIM took a decision at night to make an MIM MLA pro-tem speaker…I will not go to the assembly and take oath in his presence. Other party leaders may go but I will not.”

He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the decision to appoint Khan, a senior AIMIM leader, as the pro-term speaker. He will consult legal experts on rules regarding oath-taking, Singh added.

Usually, the senior-most MLA-elect is made the pro-tem speaker and in this case, it was 70-year-old Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)