Won’t make new law on state cooperatives: Amit Shah

Rejecting the suggestion for a new national law to regulate all cooperatives, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday clarified the Centre has no intention to bring a new legislation on state cooperatives. However, he said parity needs to be brought in states’ laws but that will only be done after a dialogue.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day national conference on cooperation policy here, Sundeep Kumar Nayak, managing director, National Cooperative Development Corporation, who spoke before Shah, said: “We need a new Act passed by the national parliament, which covers both primary cooperatives as well as multi-state cooperatives. In the new Act, we should focus on value chain.”

However, disagreeing with Nayak, Shah said, “Right now, MD, NCDC said there is a need for new legislation. This is his personal view; the government of India does not agree with this.”

“I want to make it clear that the constitutional position is not a hindrance for us…,” he said.

“However, cannot a parity be brought in states’ laws through dialogue?,” he said.

He said that he has studied cooperative laws of four states—Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Gujarat –which belong to four different generations. “How can a law made in 1950 be relevant in 2022? That has to be changed. But for this first dialogue and coordination and consent will be required,” Shah said adding that only then change can be brought. “This process is lengthy but essential,” he said, adding that change cannot be imposed.