Won’t let the country bow down: PM Modi after IAF strike in Balakot

Hours after India carried out a non-military preemptive strike on a major Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country is in safe hands.

“Aaj aapka mijaz kuch aur lag raha hai (Today, your mood seems a bit different),” the Prime Minister said as he went onto the stage in Rajasthan’s Churu district to address a rally.

Speaking from the stage, which had photos of soldiers in its background, a smiling Modi said, “Aapka ye bhavnaye, aapka ye utsah, aapka ye josh, mai bhali bhati samajh raha hu (Your emotions, this enthusiasm and this energy of yours, I am able to understand it quite well).”

As the crowd cheered along, the Prime Minister said that today was such a moment that all the bravehearts of India should be paid tribute.

“Aaj Churu ki dharti se mai desh vasiyon ko vishwas dilate hu ki desh surakshit hathon me hai (Today, from this land of Churu, I want to assure the people of this country that the country is in safe hands),” said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that back in 2014, during the Vijay Shankhnad Yuva Sangam, he had said something to the public and today was a time to repeat those words once again as the country pays tribute to its slain jawans.

“Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mai desh nahi mitne dunga, mai desh nahi rukne dunga, mai desh nahi jhukne dunga. Mera vachan hai Bharat maa ko, tera sish jhukne nahi dunga (I swear by my land I won’t let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down,” said Modi.

“Jaag raha hai desh mera, har bharatwasi jitega, saugandh mukhe is mitti ki, mai desh nahi mitne dunga (The country is awakening, every person from Bharat will win, I swear by this soil, I won’t let this country being erased),” said Modi.

He added that there was a need to once again repeat and remember these words.

“Hamein deshwasion, hamein fir se dohrana hai aur khudko yaad dilana hai, na vatkenge, na atkenge, kuch bhi ho, ham desh nahi mitne denge (Today, countrymen, we need to repeat this once again and make ourselves remember that we won’t get lost, we won’t stop, whatever happens, we won’t let the country to be erased),” said Modi, adding that there is nothing more important than the country.