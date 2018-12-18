Won’t let PM sleep till farmers’ loan waived, says Rahul; BJP hits back

The BJP Tuesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his remark that the party will not let the Prime Minister sleep unless he waives off farmers’ loans.

Describing Gandhi’s remark as a “new low”, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said nothing better can be expected from the Congress chief, whose party ensured that Indians did not sleep during its 60 years of rule due to rampant corruption. “Friends I am given to understand that Rahul Gandhi today said that he will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sleep. This is a new low in the public discourse of the country,” Prasad told reporters

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing the country into two halves – one of the poor and the other of rich cronies, Gandhi had said: “After coming to power the Modi government has not waived a single rupee. We had promised loan waiver during our poll campaigns and delivered it in six hours in two states. Rajasthan will follow soon.” Gandhi’s remarks came a day after Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel announced loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh immediately after taking oath as chief ministers.

Prasad reacted to Gandhi’s remark, calling it a “drama”. The Congress, he said, had been in power for about 60 of the last 70 years. “What have they done for farmers? They are doing just drama now,” he said.

Daring the Congress and its chief to show “courage” and discuss the fighter jet deal “eye to eye” in the House, Prasad said, “Don’t run away from the debate.” He added that the Congress was fleeing a debate on the issue because it had many skeletons from defence deals in its cupboard.

“Modi ji has been prime minister for four-and-a-half years, but has not waived a single rupee of farmer loans. I want to tell you that the Congress party and other opposition parties will unite till all farm loans are waived. We will stand up and fight against them. We will not retract a single inch, we will not let them sleep at night till farmer loans are waived,” Gandhi had said.

