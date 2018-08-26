Won’t let Navjot Singh Sidhu enter Baghpat: Hindu Jagran Manch

One of the hoardings in Baghpat condemning Sidhu. (Express Photo) One of the hoardings in Baghpat condemning Sidhu. (Express Photo)

Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is already facing heat from all quarters for hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during a recent visit to Pakistan, will now not be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM), affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has warned the Congress leader not to enter the district.

The HJM activists have put up posters and hoardings across the district condemning Sidhu ahead of his proposed visit to the district.

Deepak Bamnauli, HJM’s Baghpat district vice-president, said, “We cannot tolerate that any leader from our country openly hugs Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had ordered for beheading of Indian soldiers. We will oppose every leader, regardless of his or her political affiliation, who goes against interests of our country.”

“We have heard that Sidhu is scheduled to attend a programme in Baghpat, which is why we have put up the warning posters to make it clear that we can go to any extent to show our discomfiture for his act during the oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Baghpat’s Superintendent of Police, Jay Prakash, however claimed that such hoardings had not come to his notice. Sources,however, said that the Local Intelligence Unit(LIU) in Baghpat has gathered inputs on the issue to prevent possibility of any trouble.

