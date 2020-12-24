Won’t let Bengal become Gujarat: CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said said she would not allow Bengal to become Gujarat.

Speaking at the inauguration of a music fair, “Sangeet Mela 2020”, in Kolkata, Banerjee slammed the BJP without naming it. “If there is harmony anywhere, it is in music. Music has no boundaries. The music stage never believes in divisions. We can have different surnames, colours, looks. But we are all a family together. That is mankind. Fight hard against those who want to divide it. Don’t be afraid,” Banerjee said.

“We have to respect and save our soil. No one can destroy Bengal. We will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat.”

