Won’t let Assam turn into another Kashmir, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to counter terror is the highest among all global leaders and the government will do everything necessary to uproot terrorism. He also said that the Modi-led government will “again bring” the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which lapsed after it was passed by Lok Sabha but could not be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

Referring to the Pulwama attack while addressing a youth meet organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Lakhimpur district, he said, “This cowardly attack has been carried out by Pakistan, Pak-backed terrorists. The sacrifice of the CRPF personnel won’t go in vain because there is no Congress government at the Centre but the BJP government led by Narendra Modi. And the Narendra Modi government does not compromise in matters of terrorism.”

“Whether it is Northeast or Kashmir, we will uproot terrorism entirely. Narendra Modi’s political will to fight terrorism is the highest among all global leaders. Diplomatic steps, bullet for a bullet or going inside Pakistan to carry out surgical strikes — BJP government has given every possible answer to terrorism.”

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state BJP president Ranjeet Dass addressed the rally, among others.

On the citizenship Bill, Shah said the Modi-led government will “bring the Bill again” and said that unless it is passed, people of Assam would be in the danger of “demographic change”. “People of Assam are also understanding this danger,” he said, alleging that some people wanted to gain political mileage out of the issue.

Shah lashed out against parties like the AGP and the Congress for opposing the Bill.

“We are implementing NRC and stopping infiltrators. We won’t let Assam turn into another Kashmir. That is our commitment,” Shah said.

He said the previous Congress and AGP governments had done nothing to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord, but the BJP government has implemented a high-level committee and once the party is voted back to power, recommendations of the committee would be implemented.