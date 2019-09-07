West Bengal on Wednesday joined the several states who have objected to the steep fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that her government will not implement Centre’s Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 as it will put additional burden on the common man.

“We are not implementing the motor vehicles bill which was passed recently in the Parliament. It is very harsh. We have given special focus on our traffic safety programne ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ and our police and other stakeholders are working towards reducing the number of accidents which have also have come down. We cannot implement it now because we are of the opinion that if we implement it then it will come as an additional burden to the people,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The CM called the new motor vehicles law as an “interference on the federal structure” when the bill was brought under discussion in the House. Advocating against the bill, Banerjee said the problem should be resolved from a humanitarian ground.

“Unilaterally you cannot take a decision which will harm the people. Instead of imposing a Rs 500 fine you are proposing to increase it to Rs 10000. There are so many poor people and from where will they get the money? The money is not the solution. You have to solve the problem from humanitarian ground,” she said.

Following complaints from people alleging that the police extorted money from in the name of traffic violation fines, CM Banerjee recently asked policemen and civic volunteers to refrain from doing so.

The state government continues to follow the existing West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and impose fines on the defaulters.

Earlier, the Bengal government raised several objections to the elevated fines mentioned in the bill and had asked the Centre to review it.

Meanwhile, following the harassment of model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta by motorbike-borne youths, the traffic rules across the state were strengthened and checkpoint inspections were held at major roads and crossings.

The Act, which came into effect from September 1, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads. Among several amendments, the new rules also enhance the penalty for drunken driving to imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs 15,000 for the second offence.

Besides Bengal, many states including, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Telanagana have objected to the new law.