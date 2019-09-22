Won’t file FIR: Babul Supriyo to accused student’s mother

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday said that he will not file an FIR against the student who was caught on camera assaulting him on the Jadavpur University (JU) campus Thursday. Supriyo said he took the decision after a video surfaced in which the accused student’s mother was seen appealing to the minister seeking forgiveness for his son.

Through a news report published in a Bengali newspaper, Rupali Ballabh, a cancer patient, had urged Supriyo to forgive Debanjan, who was identified by Supriyo as the one pulling his hair.

In a tweet in Bengali, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, “Don’t worry, mashima (aunty). I won’t harm your son. I only want him to learn from his mistakes. Neither have I filed an FIR against anybody, nor have I allowed anyone else to do so — Don’t worry — get well soon, mashima. Accept my respects.”

In the video, Ballabh is seen requesting Supriyo with folded hands not to drag his son into legal matters or politics.

Debanjan, who is from Burdwan, was a student of Burdwan Municipal High School and completed his higher secondary from Burdwan Town School. At present, he is a second-year student of Sanskrit College in Kolkata. His father is a teacher.

On Thursday, Supriyo was heckled by a section of students at JU. The students gheraoed Supriyo for over five hours. When Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to JU to rescue him in the evening, his vehicle was also blocked for about an hour, before a huge police contingent reached the campus and escorted them out. Since then a war of words is under way between Dhankhar and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee. A political slugfest also started between BJP and TMC over the incident.

Meanwhile, on Friday night Supriyo said he would file a defamation case against CPI(M) politburo member Mohammad Salim, who had alleged that the Union minister made derogatory remarks on a woman student during the JU violence.

In a tweet, Salim said, “The Union Minister #BabulSupriyo asks girls why they’re wearing ‘skimpy’ clothes & what they come to university for. He went on to tell a girl to join him in his room and he will show her who he really was!”

Responding to Salim, Supriyo tweeted, “He (Salim) has to prove his charge or pay the price. I need not defend myself against filthy losers like him.. it’s nauseating & below my dignity.. my lawyers will deal with him.”