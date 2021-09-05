Won’t even think of joining hands with big parties, says UP Cong Chief

Congress’ Uttar Pradesh Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday ruled out any alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming UP polls. He told news agency PTI that Congress would only tie up with smaller parties in the state.

“I will not even think about joining hands with big parties for Uttar Pradesh polls,” Lallu told the news agency. “Previous governments headed by the BJP, SP, BSP failed to live up to people’s trust.”

In an interview with PTI, Lallu said that the Congress party was ready to make a comeback in the state. He added that in the eyes of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s main challenger in the upcoming polls is the Congress and expressed confidence that the party would win the elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and form the next government. He said that he was in touch with some small parties, but could not go into the details of any possible alliances.

Referring to the SP and BSP’s reaction to a recent Congress booklet which highlighted the misrule under the non-Congress governments over the last three decades, he said it is clear that “we will align with small parties” on the issues of the poor, farmers, youth and women’s security. Both the SP and BSP have also ruled out tying up with the Congress, with SP’s Akhilesh Yadav saying the party will forge alliances only with small parties and Mayawati asserting that BSP would go solo in the polls.

“I say with full confidence that when you look at the strength, organisation and struggle, it is clear that Congress is the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, for women’s security and of the village poor,” he told PTI.

According to Lallu, the people of UP are harbouring anger towards the BJP over issues such as the rise in prices, unemployment, the “plight of farmers”, and “murder of democracy”. He believes that this anger will reflect in the upcoming polls when the people choose to stand with Congress.

Asked about the demand for caste census by many Opposition parties and the Congress’ stance on it, Lallu said his party’s stand is clear and it is in favour of a caste-based census. Previously also, under the UPA rule, the Congress had got it done and when the BJP came to power, they stopped the publishing of the caste data, he alleged. The BJP does not want a caste census but the Congress believes it should be done, he said.

With PTI inputs