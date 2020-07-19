Won’t enforce complete lockdown, curbs only in containment zones: Chief Secy Rajiv Sinha

Shops and market remain shut at Kadapara in Kolkata on Saturday. (Partha Paul) Shops and market remain shut at Kadapara in Kolkata on Saturday. (Partha Paul)

Complete lockdown will not be enforced across the entire state, but only in containment zones in near future, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Saturday. He added that there was no need to panic over the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal as it was under control.

“The state government has no plans to enforce lockdown in the state anymore. However, strict lockdown will be implemented only in containment zones,” he said.

The rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state prompted speculation that the state government would enforce a strict lockdown across the state again. However, Sinha’s announcement on Saturday dismissed all such apprehensions.

Since last month, all essential and non-essential economic activities had been allowed with minimal restrictions in West Bengal. The administration is, however, keeping a strict vigil on areas, which have been designated as containment zones.

“The spike in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state is normal, as more cases are recorded with an increase in the number of tests,” he said.

Sinha added, “The death rate, which was earlier very high, has now come down to 2.7 per cent, which is very close to the national average of 2.5 per cent.”

The government has also introduced a helpline number — 1800313444222 — through which people who are in home isolation can seek opinions and suggestions.

The government added 35 more areas to the list of “broad-based” containment zones in the state, increasing the count to 676 Friday. Strict lockdown has been clamped in those places to stem the spread of Covid-19. The number of such restricted zones in Kolkata has been reduced from 28 to 24.

However, the Chief Secretary on Saturday said that to control the infection in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly, all these places will be treated as a single area and the authorities will implement their plans accordingly.

