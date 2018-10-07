Won’t dump projects started by BJP government if voted to power: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said Congress will work in the interest of people if it comes to power. (Express file photo) Ashok Gehlot said Congress will work in the interest of people if it comes to power. (Express file photo)

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said if his party comes to power again, they will not end any of the schemes initiated by the Vasundhara Raje government.

Adding that they will put in efforts to take them forward, he said his party will work in the interest of people, reported ANI.

If we come to power, we promise the people of Rajasthan that we’ll not end any scheme started by CM Vasundhra Raje. We’ll take them forward. For development, it is our progressive thought to work in interest of people without wasting time: Ashok Gehlot, Congress pic.twitter.com/X4BDqtKNdO — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

Earlier, Gehlot had accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of slow development in Rajasthan. He had held her responsible for the four-year delay in the refinery project, which was originally a project started by Congress. He said Raje delayed its work in the name of reviewing it and slammed her for re-laying the foundation stone.

“Today there is only a wall in the name of refinery construction. Had it not been delayed, the refinery would have taken full shape by now,” Gehlot said.

Holding her responsible for aborting a number of projects across the state, Gehlot had said every section of society is angry with her and is desperate for change.

“She should apologise to the people for not doing any work in these five years, even though the people gave her a massive mandate,” Gehlot had said.

A veteran Congress leader, Gehlot, is a chief ministerial aspirant in Rajasthan along with Sachin Pilot.

Recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced nine committees to manage the party’s campaign in the poll-bound state and stated that Gehlot will be chairing the coordination panel whereas Pilot will head the state election committee.

Though the party has not yet declared its chief ministerial face, the distribution of charges for the election campaign seemed to hint at a balanced treatment towards the two.

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd