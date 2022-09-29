scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Rajasthan crisis, says won’t contest Congress presidential poll

When asked about whether he would continue as the Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi will decide on the matter. "I felt sorry, have apologised to Sonia Gandhi for developments in Rajasthan," he added.

The meeting comes amid speculation over whether Gehlot would file his nomination for the Congress president's election after the crisis in Rajasthan. (PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said that he will not contest the upcoming Congress presidential election. Gehlot made his decision public after meeting party president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence.

The meeting comes amid speculation over whether Gehlot would file his nomination for the Congress president’s election after the crisis in Rajasthan. Gehlot arrived at Gandhi’s residence prior to the scheduled meeting time.

In Premium Now |Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said he has always been a disciplined soldier of the Congress and that he will not contest the presidential poll in view of the recent developments in Rajasthan.

“It was my moral responsibility that the resolution should have been passed (in the CLP). So I have decided that I won’t contest (party president) election in these circumstances. It is my decision,” he said following the meeting.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...

When asked about whether he would continue as the Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi will decide on the matter. “I felt sorry, have apologised to Sonia Gandhi for developments in Rajasthan,” he added.

Ajay Maken interview |‘CLP meet was called after talks with Ashok Gehlot, date and time decided… It’s not that we just landed here’

Earlier, while talking to reporters, Gehlot said internal issues that have cropped up within the party ahead of the election will be resolved soon. He said the party has internal discipline, which helped it “survive the decline in Lok Sabha numbers” and that it continues to be a national party. “There is discipline in the party under Soniaji,” he said.

On Sunday, the MLAs backing Gehlot had skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by the party’s high command and tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. While the legislators on the CM’s side have been vocal, those in the Pilot camp have not yet publicly commented on the tussle. The Congress had on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Gehlot loyalists Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore.

Advertisement
Also Read |‘High command supreme’: Gehlot loyalists draw flak from some Congress MLAs in the middle

With Friday the last date for filing nominations, Congress leaders are in hectic discussions to resolve the political conundrum that has everyone guessing – who all will contest the election for party president.

Meanwhile, in a fresh twist to the Congress presidential election saga, veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh confirmed that he is throwing his hat in the ring in race for Congress president.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:17:57 pm
Next Story

Southwest monsoon withdraws from Delhi, other northern parts: IMD

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement