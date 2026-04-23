‘Won’t bow to terror’: President, PM pay homage to Pahalgam attack victims

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers and leaders of different political parties on Wednesday paid homage to the victims, asserting that the country will never bow to any form of terrorism.

Murmu said the country remains resolute in its determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms. “The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them. Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity,” she said.

The PM said in a post on X: “Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss… As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media, saying, “We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation. India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity.”

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan said such acts of brutality can never shake the country’s resolve to uphold peace, unity, and the enduring values of humanity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it. “Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “India stands steadfast in its resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Story continues below this ad

In his message, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the entire nation stands united against terrorism.

“India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act,” the senior Congress leader wrote in a post in Hindi.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “We pay tribute to the innocent lives lost in a senseless act of terror. They had come only to spend their holidays, yet were mercilessly targeted and killed. We stand in solidarity with their grieving families.” —PTI Inputs