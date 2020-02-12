West Bengal: Won’t be unhappy if Chhatradhar Mahato joins TMC, says Partha Chatterjee

Chhatradhar Mahato is currently out on bail. (File) Chhatradhar Mahato is currently out on bail. (File)

Amid speculation that former PCAPA leader Chhatradhar Mahato may join the ruling TMC, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Tuesday said that he won’t be “unhappy” if Lalgarh movement leader joined the party. The TMC secretary general had last week during his his visit to Lalgarh for a party programme had held an hour-long closed door meeting with Mahato, sources said.

“If he (Mahato) joins TMC, there is nothing to be unhappy about,” he told reporters in Kolkata.

Recently, Mahato, who is out on bail after spending 11 years in jail, had told mediapersons that he has not decided on his political future. Speaking to The Indian Express, he had said that his friends and colleagues want him to re-start his old outfit — Peoples Committee Against Police Atrocities(PCAPA) — and he thinks on the same line. “I have not yet taken any decision. After speaking with my comrades, I will take decide on whether to join the TMC or not,” Mahato had recently said.

After being released from jail on bail, Mahato, popular in Jhargram and Lalgarh in Jangalmahal, was given a rousing welcome by local leaders, including those belonging to the TMC. In the Last Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had lost all the seats in Jangalmahal, once the party’s stronghold, to the BJP.

