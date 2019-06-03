Won’t be surprised if Rahul Gandhi leaves country tomorrow: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it would not be a surprise if Rahul Gandhi leaves the country following the Lok Sabha results.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said Rahul Gandhi was more aggressive during the election campaigning. “After the results, he has been observing maun (silence) and has gone into exile. He has also quit as Congress president. It will not be a surprise if he leaves the country tomorrow because his people in various states have given up the fight already,” wrote Raut.

He also said that the Congress governments in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will fall “due to lot of infighting” among them. “It is now clear that these governments will fall and the legislators will join the BJP,” he wrote in the article.

The Sena MP added that Gandhi has resigned as party president after he failed to perform. “It has been more than eight days after he asked his party to look for an alternative, but they are yet to find one. While there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success, there is no alternative to Rahul Gandhi’s failures. Such a strange situation is in the politics of the country,” Raut said.

He added that influential political families and leaders having hold over the cooperative sector in the state were the strength of the Congress, but all of them have joined the BJP. “The Congress in various districts is merging either with the BJP or the Shiv Sena. The similar thing had happened during the Janata Party’s tenure in 1978. Then, Indira Gandhi was there to revive the Congress. Today’s Congress leadership has gone into a coma due to their defeats. Is it the beginning of the immersion of the entire Congress?” asked Raut.

He said that everyone seems to have assumed that the Congress would break into many pieces. “There is no tall leadership at the central level. Whatever is left is in the Gandhi family. So, it will lead to lot of infighting among the leaders in various states and many of them will join the BJP,” the Sena leader said, adding that the Congress’s future looks dark at the moment.