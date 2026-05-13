Won’t be part of biased exercise: Rahul Gandhi dissents on selection of next CBI chief

Soon after the Prime Minister-led three-member committee met Tuesday to select the next CBI Director, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recorded his dissent over the proceedings, saying the “Leader of Opposition is not a rubber stamp” and he will not participate in “a biased exercise”.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is the third member of the committee.

The committee members met at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the evening to decide who should succeed Praveen Sood as the CBI Director. Sood’s two-year tenure, extended by a year in 2025, is due to end on May 24.