Won’t be acceptable situation if public officials on poll duties deprived of their right to vote: Bombay HC to ECI

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court last week asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the public officials, who are deputed on election duties, are not deprived of their own right to vote.

The Court added that “the right to vote is a vital right of every citizen and if those officers who assist ECI in holding peaceful polls are themselves deprived, that would indeed not be a very acceptable situation.”

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Ravindra V Ghuge last week passed an order in PIL filed in 2019 by twelve citizens, out of which eleven held public offices and their services were utilised in the past by ECI for conducting polls.

The petitioners claimed that although public officers deputed for election duty are responsible for free, fair and smooth conduct of polls, at times, they stand deprived of their own right to vote. The PIL sought direction to ECI to ensure “voter on election duty” is not deprived of his or her right to vote in future.

Advocate B L Sagar Killarikar representing petitioners said that in certain instances where postal ballots were not received by voters on election duty. He said that in the past couple of years, several corrective steps have been taken by ECI and though situation is “vastly improved,” ECI is ought to be directed to ensure that those who opt for voting by applying in Form 12 (for voting through postal ballot) receive the ballot papers well in time to exercise their right effectively.

Advocate Alok M Sharma for ECI said that proper measures have been taken to redress petitioners’ grievances and provisions in laws and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 stipulate adequate opportunity for voters on election duty including postal ballot or to vote by remaining present in person at an election and same ensures there is no denial of such rights to them.

The bench noted that petitioners’ concern was adequately addressed in view of statutory provisions.

The bench said in its order, “To sound a note of caution, we wish to observe that for those public officers who opt for voting through postal ballot by sending an application in Form 12, the Election Commission of India must ensure that the address to which the postal ballot is to be dispatched is complete in the real sense of the term and nothing is left out so as to render the process infructuous. There must be a genuine attempt to rule out the element of human error on the part of the officers/ staff of the Election Commission.”

“…We encourage the Election Commission to ensure, at all times, that every citizen holding a public office, but who is required to perform a public duty at a polling station, is in a position to exercise his/her right to vote,” the bench noted and disposed of the PIL.