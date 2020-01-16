Won’t attend Centre’s NPR meet: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee at a protest rally in Purulia. (Express/File) Mamata Banerjee at a protest rally in Purulia. (Express/File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she would not attend a meeting on NPR called by the Central government in New Delhi on January 17. The meeting is scheduled to be attended by Chief Secretaries of all states. But Mamata Banerjee said that nobody from Bengal will attend it.

West Bengal was the first state to decide not to implement NPR. The Kerala government followed suit. “I will not go to the NPR meeting in Delhi on January 17. Not only me, no one from our state will attend it,” Mamata said.

“There is a BJP spokesperson who may say that they (BJP) will overthrow our government. I dare him to do this…” Mamata said while addressing students who are on a sit-in against the CAA, NRC and NPR since January 11. The Chief Minister visited the site at Rani Rashmoni Avenue for the third consecutive day Wednesday.

