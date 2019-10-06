Won’t allow Ashok Tanwar entry into BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar

Soon after Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar made public his resignation on Saturday, the BJP sharpened its attack on the Congress.

While there was speculation in political circles that he would switch over to the BJP before the polls, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ruled out the possibility. “We will not give him (Tanwar) entry (into BJP),” he said.

On Tanwar’s reported remarks that the BJP had invited him, Khattar said, “The BJP has not established any contact with him (Tanwar). Had the BJP called him, he would have joined us long time ago.”

Khattar said Tanwar’s allegations of irregularities in ticket allotment have exposed the Congress. He said, “Now people and leaders have understood that they should not remain in such a party. A lot of their people are contacting us and we are saying that we will take people whose past is clean and who face no allegation and carry no baggage.”