Won’t allow Covid to dampen Puja spirit: Mamata Banerjee takes Mahalaya pledge

Devotees perform tarpan, a ritual to pay respect to ancestors, on Thursday on the occasion of Mahalaya at Jagannath ghat, on the Hooghly in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Wishing people on the occasion of Mahalaya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people to help those in need during the current Covid-induced crisis. Though the pandemic had changed everyone’s lives, it should not dampen festivities, she added.

“On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one and all. Although #COVID19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end and to lighten up every home, I undertake #MahalayaProtishruti [Mahalaya Pledge],” she tweeted.

The Chief Minister’s nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee appealed to the party’s young cadre to extend help to the needy and distressed people.

“In this time of Durga Puja, I wish all the evil power will be defeated and good energy will win. As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Puja no one is devoid of festivities. I urge everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need and spread joy everywhere,” he tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, also wished people on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and Bhadu Utsab. She said, “Vishwakarma Puja wishes to the brothers and sisters who work as labourers and their families. They are our pride. They work tirelessly for the development of the society,” she added.

Following the Chief Minister’s tweet, her party leaders also promptly pledged to help people in need, using the hashtag “#MahalayaProtishruti”.

Fifteen MLAs, including ministers such as Chandrima Bhattacharya, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Indranil Sen, Shashi Panja, Sovandeb Chatterjee, and Gulam Rabbani made pledges.

