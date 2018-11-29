Won’t accept ‘dishonourable’ number of seats, BJP will have to adjust: LJP

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday criticised Upendra Kushwaha, Union minister and chief of fellow NDA partner RLSP, for making his differences over seat-sharing public and also denied speculation that his party will contest on fewer seats from Bihar in next year’s Lok Sabha polls than it had done in 2014.

The BJP, he said, will have to make the maximum adjustment. “The BJP president (Amit Shah) had talked of honourable agreement (among NDA partners). I will not accept any number of seats that is dishonourable for Lok Janshakti Party,” Paswan told the media after addressing a programme on the 19th foundation day of the party.

Chirag said the scenario has changed for 2019 elections after the JD(U) joined the NDA in Bihar, and all constituents will have to adjust to that.

“Everyone will have to understand that our (NDA’s) strength has increased,” Chirag said. “I can claim that the NDA will win more Lok Sabha seats in Bihar next year than it did in 2014 because Nitish Kumar (and his JD-U) is now part of the coalition. For that, if some compromise is needed to be made I believe all the constituents will agree.”

Explained Chirag statement: pressure on BJP, a rap for Kushwaha The BJP and JD(U) have said they would contest on similar numbers of seats in Bihar. This would mean that the other two partners in the NDA, Ramvilas Paswan’s LJP and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, would have to split among themselves whatever remains of the spoils. Kushwaha has been trying to build pressure on the BJP for some time now, demanding more seats than in 2014. In this situation, Chirag Paswan has now pushed back for his own party, sending out a demand for an “honourable” number of seats to the BJP, as well as rapping Kushwaha for his posturing.

Addressing mediapersons, Chirag, LJP’s central Parliamentary board chairman, also said that he cannot understand why Kushwaha was upset when all coalition leaders were holding discussions comfortably. “When discussions were being held internally, among leaders of alliance partners, what was the need to present (your) opinion on Twitter and to the media,” he asked.

Chirag also took on Kushwaha for “trying to ride two boats by holding talks with opposition leaders while being in the NDA”. LJP president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said Nitish Kumar’s presence in the NDA will be beneficial for the ruling alliance. He also announced that he has handed over all party affairs to son Chirag, and his decisions will be deemed as that of the party president.

Paswan said he has informed the BJP leadership that Chirag will handle the seat-sharing issue on behalf of LJP. On the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, Paswan said LJP is firm on its stand to accept the Supreme Court’s decision.