Won’t abandon Amethi, will fight for it in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Amethi for the first time after losing the parliamentary constituency in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. During his daylong visit, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala held three closed-door meetings with party workers that included District Congress Committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee members from Amethi, gram panchayat heads of the party as well as block committee heads in Gauriganj area of the constituency.

Advertising

Sources said that during his address to party workers, Rahul said that despite being an MP from Wayanad, he would raise issues of Amethi and would be available for them as they are like his family. “I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family… The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi,” Rahul reportedly told party workers.

On reaching his former constituency, Rahul had tweeted, “Very happy to return to Amethi. It feels like returning home”.

“At the meeting, some of the local Congress leaders accused each other of sabatoging the party, while some even apologised for over confidence. Rahulji told them that he understands everything, but if all had worked hard and unitedly then this would not have happened,” said a Congress leader.