Toggle Menu
Won’t abandon Amethi, will fight for it in Delhi: Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/wont-abandon-amethi-will-fight-for-it-in-delhi-rahul-gandhi-5824347/

Won’t abandon Amethi, will fight for it in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi

During his daylong visit, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala held three closed-door meetings with party workers.

rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi amethi, rahul gandhi amethi visit, amethi, amethi news, uttar pradesh congress, amethi congress, bjp amethi, smriti irani, indian express
Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Amethi for the first time after losing the parliamentary constituency in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. During his daylong visit, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala held three closed-door meetings with party workers that included District Congress Committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee members from Amethi, gram panchayat heads of the party as well as block committee heads in Gauriganj area of the constituency.

Sources said that during his address to party workers, Rahul said that despite being an MP from Wayanad, he would raise issues of Amethi and would be available for them as they are like his family. “I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family… The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi,” Rahul reportedly told party workers.

The review meeting was held at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

On reaching his former constituency, Rahul had tweeted, “Very happy to return to Amethi. It feels like returning home”.

“At the meeting, some of the local Congress leaders accused each other of sabatoging the party, while some even apologised for over confidence. Rahulji told them that he understands everything, but if all had worked hard and unitedly then this would not have happened,” said a Congress leader.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Three-day RSS meet in Vijayawada from today
2 Cabinet approves transgender Bill
3 In 3rd phase of rural roads, 1.25-lakh km to be consolidated