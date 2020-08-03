Wonder why Home Minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File photo) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned why Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, has been admitted to a private hospital as he wondered why the home minister chose not to go to AIIMS in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said, “True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state.” The Congress leader further said that public institutions need the “patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence”.

True. Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state. Public institutions need the patronage of the powerful if they are to inspire public confidence. https://t.co/HxVqdREura — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 3, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday evening that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Following the appearance of initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested and the report is positive. My health is fine but on the advice of doctors I am getting admitted to hospital. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Shah posted on Twitter around 5:30 pm.

Sources said the home minister has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Shah has been visiting hospitals and Covid-19 centres in Delhi. He is the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

The home minister attended an important meeting of the Cabinet last Wednesday at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and several other top ministers were present. Following the meeting, the government announced the new National Education Policy.

At least two BJP leaders who met Shah said on Sunday that they were isolating themselves. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said they have quarantined themselves at home. Among others whom Shah has met over the past few days are Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi, West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar, and Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil.

I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon •

Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020

Earlier today, IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he has gone into self-isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol.

