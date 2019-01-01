Toggle Menu
Women’s wall in Kerala LIVE Updates: Lakhs expected to form human chain across 14 districts

Women’s wall in Kerala LIVE Updates: Marshalled by the Kerala government and a section of Hindu organisations the wall is being organised against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict on women's entry to the Sabarimala temple.

Women’s wall in Kerala LIVE Updates: A human chain, composed entirely of women, from Kasaragod district in northern Kerala to Thiruvananthapuram in the south is expected to take shape on the evening of January 1.

Lakhs of women in Kerala are likely to take part in a 620-km “wall” from Thiruvananthapuram to the northern district of Kasaragod and take a pledge to protect renaissance values. Marshalled by the Kerala government and a section of Hindu organisations, the wall is being organised against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, however, the content of the women’s pledge has no reference to the shrine. These Hindu organisations are among the ones that have supported the government’s stand on the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

The decision to stage the wall was taken earlier in December in a meeting of various Hindu organisations, which was convened by the CPI(M)-led government. Explaining the aim of forming a women’s wall, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said, “The CPI(M) considered addressing women’s issues as part of the party’s class struggle. Such an initiative (women’s wall) is required to protect the renaissance tradition of the state.”

Women, who have agreed to take part in the event, will begin assembling by the side of the national highways across all 14 districts by the afternoon. The wall is likely to stand for about half an hour before dispersing.

A 620-km "human wall" from Thiruvananthapuram to the northern district of Kasaragod to be formed in Kerala today.

Women's Wall to be staged today

Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog on the "women's wall" to be staged across 14 districts of Kerala. A human chain, composed entirely of women, will be formed from Kasaragod district in northern Kerala to Thiruvananthapuram in the south today afternoon.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties said it would lead to communal polarisation in Kerala.  And the government's move to deploy women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and state-run empowerment programmes has drawn flak from the Opposition.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had questioned the government over inviting only Hindu organisations, to which Vijayan had stated that organisations of minority communities were not called to prevent the BJP from using it against the government.

In response, Chennithala said, “CM has now admitted that the women’s wall is not a renaissance wall (and) instead is a communal one. It shows that the government is using Hindu fundamentalism to confront the same issue. Dividing society on religious lines is against the principles of the Constitution.”

