Women’s safety: SC asks govt to consider framing law to regulate app-based taxi services

HEARING A plea which highlighted women’s safety issues, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to consider putting in place a law to regulate app-based taxi services such as Ola and Uber.

“You do it. It’s you who will have to do it,” a bench of Justices S A Bobde, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai told the Centre’s counsel when he submitted that this would need changes in the law.

The Bench allowed the petitioner to give suggestions to the Centre on how this can be executed. The top court is hearing petitions filed in the wake of the December 16, 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case, seeking its intervention to devise and implement guidelines to ensure safety of women.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the safety matter, told the Bench that app-based taxi services were “unregulated” at the moment.

Even the transport department was not monitoring them, she said and referred to instances of rape in such taxis.

The Bench said it could make GPS and panic button mandatory in the taxis.

Jaisingh also informed the Bench that only Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar had filed affidavits in response to the court’s 2018 direction asking all states to set up a ‘one stop crisis centre’ — where victims of sexual assault would be provided medical, legal and other assistance – in every district.

The court will consider the matter again after four weeks.