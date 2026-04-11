Women’s reservation law amendment: Congress may call Opp meet on April 15

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi and others during CWC meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Anil Sharma)

AFTER A meeting of its working committee on Friday, the Congress reiterated its stand that it supports the women’s reservation law but opposes delimitation without a fresh census. The party said it will call a meeting of top leaders of all INDIA bloc parties on April 15 to discuss the Opposition’s strategy on the issue.

The Congress also said the government should call an all-party meeting after April 29, once polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections is over.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in the Capital, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the issue is not women’s reservation but delimitation and there is no information on its specifics.