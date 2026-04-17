Women’s reservation Bill defeated in Lok Sabha, fails to get 2/3rd majority

This is the first time in 12 years that a constitutional amendment bill introduced by the Modi government has fallen.

Written by: Vikas Pathak, Deeptiman Tiwary
5 min readUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 08:43 PM IST
Earlier, the government sought to strategise how to get the Bill carried, but decided to go ahead with voting after failing to convince the opposition, which had united against the Bill on Wednesday itself.Earlier, the government sought to strategise how to get the Bill carried, but decided to go ahead with voting after failing to convince the opposition, which had united against the Bill on Wednesday itself. (PTI Photo/Sansad TV)
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The government’s move to bring an amended law on reservation of seats for women in Parliament and state Assemblies, expand the size of the Lok Sabha and undertake fresh delimitation of constituencies was blocked Friday when the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 – the women’s quota Bill – was defeated in Lok Sabha with 298 votes in favour and 230 votes against it, way short of the two-thirds majority needed for a Constitutional amendment Bill to clear the House.

The amended women’s quota Bill – the 2023 women’s reservation law still stands – was put to vote after a marathon two-day debate during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah urged members to support the proposed legislation, and cautioned the Opposition that women of the country were watching their intent and would not forgive them if they were denied reservation.

The Opposition, in turn, accused the government of using the women’s reservation issue to push for delimitation to help the BJP by redrawing the country’s electoral map and adversely impact the representation of southern states in Lok Sabha.

Following the defeat of the women’s quota Bill, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha Speaker not to take up the two other Bills – on resizing the Lok Sabha and delimitation – since these were linked to the Constitutional (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.

This was the first time in 12 years that a Constitutional amendment Bill introduced by the Modi government failed to clear the House.

The Bill required a special majority of both Houses to get passed – meaning two-thirds of those present and voting, which should not be less than one half of the total strength of the House. With 540 members currently in Lok Sabha, the Bill required 360 votes in favour. Only 298 members voted in its favour.

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Earlier, replying to the debate on the three Bills, Shah accused the Opposition of making excuses with the intent of blocking women’s reservation.

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And hours before, Modi, in a post on X, said, “The Government has addressed all apprehensions and misconceptions relating to the legislation with facts and logic. All concerns have been addressed and any gaps in information have also been filled. For nearly four decades, this issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies has been inordinately delayed. Now is the time to ensure that half of the nation’s population receives its rightful due in decision making..”

“I urge and appeal to all political parties to reflect carefully and take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women’s reservation. On behalf of our Nari Shakti, I also request all members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across India. Crores of women are watching us…our intent and our decisions,” he said.

Earlier, the government sought to strategise how to get the Bill carried, but decided to go ahead with voting after failing to convince the Opposition was united against the Bill.

Sources said attempts were made to reach out to the Samajwadi Party and some other Opposition parties during the day in a last-ditch attempt to salvage the Bills, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

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A meeting of key BJP leaders and ministers was also held by Shah in Parliament to deliberate on the strategy. “We don’t have the numbers. Let the Opposition defeat the Bills. They will have to answer to the people,” a senior BJP leader said.

Aminister said the party was planning to “go to the people” by 6 pm.

Indicating the possible strategy, an NDA leader said the idea was to let the Bills get defeated and go after the Opposition over the issue of women’s rights.

“The Opposition appears united. They do not want to let the Bills pass. In such a situation, we have no option but to become martyrs. As of now, there is no indication of the Bills being withdrawn. That would look bad. The defeat of the Bills can be weaponised politically against the Opposition,” the leader said.

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A senior Opposition leader confirmed that overtures were made to some parties, but the Opposition stood united. “It has been decided that delimitation needs to be deferred. So there is no question of agreeing to these Bills even if the promise of proportionality and pro-rata distribution of increased seats among states (in the delimitation Bill) is believed and accepted. We know why they want delimitation,” a senior Opposition leader said.

Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

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