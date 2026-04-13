Women’s quota: PM Modi seeks support, Opp says no details on delimitation

Ahead of the special session of Parliament from April 16 to discuss the amendments to the women’s reservation Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Parliamentary floor leaders across party lines seeking their support and cooperation, while sources indicated that the move could become a rallying point for the Opposition.

Terming it an opportunity to further strengthen Indian democracy, Modi said the constitutional amendment will be the “fulfillment of an important responsibility towards the women of our country.”

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, earmarking one-third reservation to women in LS and Assemblies, was passed in September 2023. However, the women’s quota would have come into effect only after delimitation based on the 2027 Census, meaning that it would not have been enforceable before 2034. To implement it from 2029 elections, changes are needed in the Act.

The BJP will need the support of Opposition parties to secure the two-thirds majority required for the passage of the constitutional amendment.

In his letter, the PM said, “This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along.” He underlined that for India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey.

“Women represent nearly half of our population and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain,” he said, terming it “an important and inspiring milestone” in India’s Parliamentary journey.

“After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women’s reservation in place,” he said. “…This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations,” he said.

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In response to the PM’s letter, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in RS, Mallikarjun Kharge, said it had been 30 months since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed by Parliament and that the special session has been called “without taking” the Opposition “into confidence”. He also flagged that the government has not “revealed any details on the delimitation”. “You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law,” he said in his letter.

During the passage of the Bill, Kharge said, “On behalf of Congress, I had demanded this important law should become effective immediately. Though in your letter you have mentioned there was broad consensus for its immediate implementation, you did not implement the same.”

Kharge pointed out that Opposition parties have been asking the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation issue after elections conclude on April 29, but claimed that the government was “hurrying the implementation of the Bill to gain political mileage rather than truly empower women”.

Responding to Kharge in a letter, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought to “respectfully differ”, seeking to emphasise that promises to India’s women “cannot become politics of postponement”, adding that when it was finally time to deliver on the Act in its entirety, “hesitation and questions are being raised.”

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“For decades, women’s reservation remained a promise. This Government turned it into reality. Now, the necessary amendments linked to delimitation are crucial to ensure that our #NariShakti gets rightful representation before 2029, not pushed further into uncertainty,” he said on X.

“I have personally reached out, written & engaged with leaders across parties. Dialogue has happened & it continues. But at some point, intent must translate into action. Delaying implementation in the name of process is nothing but delaying justice to millions of women,” he added. This, Rijiju, said “is not about politics” but “keeping our promise to the daughters of India.”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas told The Indian Express that the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% “undermines the federal balance and diversity that strengthens our democracy” since northern states would gain 200 more seats while the figures would be 65 for the southern states. “The hurried special sitting and bundled amendments on massive seat expansion raise serious questions. Two key states — West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — are in the middle of Assembly elections. We had formally requested the government to defer until these elections conclude,” said Brittas.

Sources told The Indian Express the broad consensus among non-Congress opposition parties is that Congress will take the lead on this issue. Top leaders of the INDIA grouping parties are expected to attend the meeting in Delhi on April 15, which will be presided by Kharge.

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CPI’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha P Sandosh Kumar told The Indian Express that the PM’s letter was rife with political rhetoric and offered no specifics on delimitation.

“The delimitation as being planned is dangerous for the southern states and issues must be addressed.”