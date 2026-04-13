Women’s quota: PM Modi seeks support, Opp says no details on delimitation

Modi writes to floor leaders ahead of special session of parliament on April 16.

Written by: Asad Rehman, Jatin Anand
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 04:31 AM IST
Women’s quota: PM seeks support, Opp says no details on delimitationPrime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the 200th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi. (PTI)
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Ahead of the special session of Parliament from April 16 to discuss the amendments to the women’s reservation Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Parliamentary floor leaders across party lines seeking their support and cooperation, while sources indicated that the move could become a rallying point for the Opposition.

Terming it an opportunity to further strengthen Indian democracy, Modi said the constitutional amendment will be the “fulfillment of an important responsibility towards the women of our country.”

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, earmarking one-third reservation to women in LS and Assemblies, was passed in September 2023. However, the women’s quota would have come into effect only after delimitation based on the 2027 Census, meaning that it would not have been enforceable before 2034. To implement it from 2029 elections, changes are needed in the Act.

The BJP will need the support of Opposition parties to secure the two-thirds majority required for the passage of the constitutional amendment.

In his letter, the PM said, “This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along.” He underlined that for India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey.

“Women represent nearly half of our population and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain,” he said, terming it “an important and inspiring milestone” in India’s Parliamentary journey.

“After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women’s reservation in place,” he said. “…This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations,” he said.

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In response to the PM’s letter, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in RS, Mallikarjun Kharge, said it had been 30 months since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed by Parliament and that the special session has been called “without taking” the Opposition “into confidence”. He also flagged that the government has not “revealed any details on the delimitation”. “You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law,” he said in his letter.

During the passage of the Bill, Kharge said, “On behalf of Congress, I had demanded this important law should become effective immediately. Though in your letter you have mentioned there was broad consensus for its immediate implementation, you did not implement the same.”

Kharge pointed out that Opposition parties have been asking the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation issue after elections conclude on April 29, but claimed that the government was “hurrying the implementation of the Bill to gain political mileage rather than truly empower women”.

Responding to Kharge in a letter, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought to “respectfully differ”, seeking to emphasise that promises to India’s women “cannot become politics of postponement”, adding that when it was finally time to deliver on the Act in its entirety, “hesitation and questions are being raised.”

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“For decades, women’s reservation remained a promise. This Government turned it into reality. Now, the necessary amendments linked to delimitation are crucial to ensure that our #NariShakti gets rightful representation before 2029, not pushed further into uncertainty,” he said on X.

“I have personally reached out, written & engaged with leaders across parties. Dialogue has happened & it continues. But at some point, intent must translate into action. Delaying implementation in the name of process is nothing but delaying justice to millions of women,” he added. This, Rijiju, said “is not about politics” but “keeping our promise to the daughters of India.”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas told The Indian Express that the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% “undermines the federal balance and diversity that strengthens our democracy” since northern states would gain 200 more seats while the figures would be 65 for the southern states. “The hurried special sitting and bundled amendments on massive seat expansion raise serious questions. Two key states — West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — are in the middle of Assembly elections. We had formally requested the government to defer until these elections conclude,” said Brittas.

Sources told The Indian Express the broad consensus among non-Congress opposition parties is that Congress will take the lead on this issue. Top leaders of the INDIA grouping parties are expected to attend the meeting in Delhi on April 15, which will be presided by Kharge.

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CPI’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha P Sandosh Kumar told The Indian Express that the PM’s letter was rife with political rhetoric and offered no specifics on delimitation.

“The delimitation as being planned is dangerous for the southern states and issues must be addressed.”

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

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