Women’s quota pretext to push through delimitation that could disproportionately favour certain states: Rajya Sabha MP

The Centre appears to be invoking women’s reservation as a convenient pretext to push through a delimitation exercise that could disproportionately favour certain states while unsettling the carefully maintained balance of parliamentary representation, Jose K Mani, the Chairman of Kerala Congress (M) party, said on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the commitment to reserve one-third of seats for women has already been finalised with the constitutional amendment.

“The same can be implemented within the existing strength of 543 seats, without any need for delimitation. The present efforts are intended to politically manipulate and influence electoral outcomes in states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal,” said Mani.