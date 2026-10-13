After Asian Games, women’s hockey captain faces another challenge: No mobile network in village

On October 2, Indian women’s hockey captain Salima Tete led the team to a historic Asian Games gold medal, ending the nation’s 44-year-long wait for the title.

Eight days later, as she set off for her village in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, she sent out a message to several people to let them know she wouldn’t be reachable on her mobile phone.

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This has been a standard practice for Tete for as long as she can remember because her village, Barki Chhapar, lacks mobile network connectivity.

Tete, whose village falls under the Pithra Gram Panchayat, told The Indian Express that the lack of mobile connectivity makes it difficult for her to stay in touch with officials, organisations and others when she is home. “I often have to inform people in advance that my phone will not be reachable,” she said.

On Monday, Tete submitted a letter to Simdega Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Singh seeking mobile network connectivity and drinking water facilities in the village.

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She lamented that despite the glory she brought to her village, basic necessities still elude it. “Despite being in such a significant position, I have to tell people that in case of an emergency, they should contact other people,” Tete said.

“This is an extremely painful and emotional issue for me. You play on such a big platform, you represent India, and there is not even a mobile network in your village. I definitely feel sad about it,” she said.

Tete said she has often missed important emails and messages due to the issue.

Anil Oraon, Mukhiya of Pithra Gram Panchayat, acknowledged that the lack of facilities is a concern. “Tete is from a village that falls under my panchayat. She is bringing glory to our village, our block, our district, our state of Jharkhand and the whole country, but it is a matter of sorrow that her own village lacks facilities. There is a huge network problem here,” Oraon told The Indian Express.

Father had even offered land for mobile tower

Oraon said that although a mobile tower stands in his panchayat area, it does not provide coverage up to Barki Chhapar, leaving residents unable to make even basic phone calls or use the internet. “The tower is located outside the village’s coverage range. Tete’s father Sulakshan has even offered to provide land for the installation of a mobile tower, but no action has been taken on it so far,” Oraon said.

Oraon, who also flagged the road condition in the area, said better connectivity would “encourage more children from the area to take up sports”.

Augustina Soreng, a tribal community activist who visited Tete’s village, said, “Ever since she became the captain (in 2024), Tete has been repeatedly raising this issue with the administration. If we send her a message at night, she is able to see it only the next morning (after moving towards an area which gets some signal).” Soreng called it an instance of discrimination against the Adivasi community.

Tete was made the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team in 2024. In July, Hockey India retained her as the captain for the Asian Games in Japan, where India defeated China 1-0 in the finals.

The victory secured India its second Asian Games gold in women’s hockey and its first since 1982. The win also earned the team direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Simdega District Sports Officer Manoj Kumar said he was not aware of the specific complaint. “Simdega is a hilly area, and network connectivity is a problem in several places. There is a committee under the chairpersonship of the Deputy Commissioner to look into network-related issues in the district, including those concerning BSNL. We will have to check whether there is a tower near her village and what can be done about the problem,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

He said he would convey the issue to the officials concerned: “We want the best possible facilities for our players.”

On mobile connectivity, Deputy Commissioner Singh said the district administration had taken up the issue with the Central government, which has jurisdiction over BSNL services, multiple times in the past. “The village is a little outside the mobile network coverage area… We have also raised the issue with the MP of the area during a meeting,” she said.

Khunti Member of Parliament Kali Charan Munda could not be contacted for comment.

On drinking water issue, Singh said, “We have taken the matter into consideration and initiated the necessary official procedure.”

Simdega MLA Bhushan Bara said he was unaware of the issue. “But now that I have received the information, I will personally look into the matter,” said the Congress leader.