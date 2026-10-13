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After Asian Games, women’s hockey captain faces another challenge: No mobile network in village

Salima Tete from Jharkhand laments that despite the glory she brought to her village, basic necessities still elude it.

After Asian Games, women’s hockey captain faces another challenge: No mobile network in villageWomen’s hockey captain Salima Tete (right) and activist Augustina Soreng at her home in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. (Express Poto)
Written by: Shubham Tigga
5 min readRanchiOct 13, 2026 06:21 AM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 06:00 AM IST

On October 2, Indian women’s hockey captain Salima Tete led the team to a historic Asian Games gold medal, ending the nation’s 44-year-long wait for the title.

Eight days later, as she set off for her village in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, she sent out a message to several people to let them know she wouldn’t be reachable on her mobile phone.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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Shubham
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at Read More

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